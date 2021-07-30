In Sports 7.30.2021

Some record times in the swimming pool at the 2020 Olympic in Japan. The British men’s 4 by 200 meter relay won the event. Then during an interview with a BBC reporter, two swimmers on the relay experienced an awkward moment while answering questions about their victor.

The swimmers speechless for a moment, but they’re now talking a lot about that question about their third leg on the relay.

The final two swimmers on the British relay also placed first and second individually in the 200 meter freestyle.

Russia finished second, Australia third and the US was fourth in that men’s 4 by 200 meter relay.

The US won the 4 by 100 freestyle relay.