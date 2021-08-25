County Wide Schools 8.25.2021

County wide, schools are looking at shortage of teachers, and staff.

The biggest shortage is bus and van drivers, as we’ve reported previously on KPRL.

In Paso Robles and Atascadero, many teachers were hired at the 11th hour, as the turn over continues at a paid pace.

Early retirements, career changes, and many teachers moving out of the area to better teaching opportunities.

That’s especially true in the Paso Robles school district.

Just a couple weeks before the start of school, the district was desperately looking for two new English teachers at Flamson middle school.

Again superintendent Curt Dubost says, things are not as bad as they feared. Better than they hoped.