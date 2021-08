San Luis Obispo county health officials say five more residents with covid died over the past seven days.

Four occurred on Tuesday.

The ages range from 50 to over 85.

The county health officer does not report on the health of those people who died or their other health issues.

Demand for intense care unit bed is increasing. 16 people are in ICU, but they will not need their million dollar emergency center built at Cal Poly which was never used, and has since been removed.