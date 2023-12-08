Covered CA Open Enrollment Assistance Available 12.08.2023

The San Luis Obispo county health department announced that counselors from the public health department are available for assistance during open enrollment period for Covered California.

Assistance is available by appointment in Grover Beach on 16th street Thursday afternoons, Paso Robles on 4th street Wednesday afternoons, and the county’s health agency on Johnson avenue in San Luis Obispo Monday through Friday.

Through Covered California, residents can enroll in health care coverage and may quality for free or low-cost health insurance based on their income.

The deadline for coverage that will start January 1st of next year is December 15th.