Atascadero City Council Meeting Next Week 12.08.2023

The Atascadero city council’s next meeting is December 12th starting at 6 pm.

The board will confirm the appointment of the city’s new police chief Daniel B. Suttles. The city will also receive a report on its 2023 legislative platform, and its 2024 legislative platform for the future.

Legislative platforms are ways for the city to establish its priorities, principles, and policy statements for advocacy efforts and general direction for city departments regarding state and federal law. The priority policy areas for Atascadero’s 2024 legislative platform are affordable housing and homeless resources, infrastructure funding, and maintaining local control. The platform also states the city’s position regarding state and federal laws for community development, public employee relations, disaster preparedness, parks and recreation, and more.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.