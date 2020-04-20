Wuhan China Coronavirus SLO Update 4.20.2020

San Luis Obispo county health director Penny Borenstein extends the shut down for two more weeks, until May 16th. Borenstein making that announcement Friday.

Yesterday, one new corona-virus case confirmed. That brings the total to 132 in San Luis Obispo county. Of those 132 confirmed cases in the county, 111 recovered. 18 are recovering at home. Two are hospitalized. No one is in intensive care. So far, just the one death, although he was gravely ill from other health issues. Paso Robles leads all cities with 33 cases. Atascadero is second with 23. Templeton has seven. 68 in the north county compared to 37 in the south county and eleven on the coast. All the data is available on the county’s website: Readyslo.org.

San Luis Obispo county supervisor Debbie Arnold talks about the county’s response to the corona-virus. She says they responded quickly. Supervisor Debbie Arnold said she wants to get business reopened and get people back to work. But that depends on the governor.

Meanwhile, the governor is dragging his feet on reopening the state. So, what we know today is that county health director Penny Borenstein has extended the shut down until May 16th. The health department has asked me to clarify the number of beds at the government alternative care center.

First, there are 400 beds available at the four local hospitals, Twin Cities, French Hospital, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital. There are 165 beds available at the Cal Poly government alternative care center for the overflow when those 400 beds fill up, but they can expand that to 930 beds. There are currently only two patients with coronavirus hospitalized.