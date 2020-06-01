Covid 19 – 6.01.2020

The massive protest demonstrations are raising concern that the gatherings may spread the corona virus. Meanwhile, testing for Covid-19 will continue one more week at the Veterans Memorial building on Scott street in Paso Robles. Then it will move south to San Luis Obispo. Anyone can get tested, it’s free.

Beginning one week from today, June 8th, free testing will occur at the veterans building in San Luis Obispo from 9-4. Free testing will also occur next week at pop-up locations in Cambria and Los Osos. That’s at the vets building in Cambria from 9-4 Monday and Tuesday. And at the Red Barn in Los Osos from 9-4 on Wednesday and Thursday. The testing is free. It’s conducted by the county with the non-profit us health fairs.

Those who register will not be charged a co-pay but insurance will be charged. If you don’t have insurance, there will be no charge at all.