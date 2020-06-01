Nipomo Dunes 6.01.2020

One impact of the government imposed shutdown inspired by the corona virus pandemic, the closing of the Oceano Dunes to recreational vehicles. Supervisor Lynn Compton represents the area of southern San Luis Obispo county.

She says despite the fact the particulate count has increased during a ban on the dunes, the air pollution control district does not see this as evidence that recreational vehicles are not a factor in particulate pollution on the Nipomo Mesa.

Some of those living on the Nipomo Mesa are asking for a ten year ban on driving on the dunes. A few are saying we need to ban them for 100 years to get an accurate scientific analysis.

Somewhere out there on the dunes is an Egyption city built by director Cecil B. Demille for his 1920’s movie, the Ten Commandments. Sand buried the city long before the recreational vehicles started operating on the dunes. The set was the biggest ever for a Hollywood film in 1923.