In San Luis Obispo county, 34 new cases confirmed yesterday. There have been 1112 confirmed cases so far. That’s out of a population of 285 thousand people. Most recovered at home.

Of those 1112 with Covid-19, six people have died.

All were over the age of 60.

Most were over the age of 70.

Two people were in their 90’s.

Most had serious underlying issues.