Covid-19 SLO Update 7.24.2020

The county health department confirms another 74 new cases of Covid-19. That brings the total since March to one thousand four hundred 76 cases.

15 residential care facilities have reported outbreaks of the corona virus. County health officer Dr. Penny Borenstein says she can’t release specifics on where or how many people have been affected. Legitimate health officials have said repeatedly that efforts be made to keep the virus out of nursing homes. Isolate the vulnerable they said.

Meanwhile testing continues today at the San Luis Vets Hall between 7-7. That’s Monday through Friday at the Vets Hall on Grand avenue in San Luis.

