Covid at Men’s Colony 01.13.2022

The department of corrections reports that more than 140 people working at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis contracted covid 19 in the past two weeks.

13 prison inmates tested positive during that time. But only about 30% of the prison’s population have been tested in the past two weeks.

The corrections department estimates that about 70% of its workforce are fully vaccinated.

They do not report how many fully vaccinated corrections workers at the California Men’s Colony contracted covid in the past two weeks. They’re not releasing that number.