The county health department put out it’s daily report yesterday of coronavirus in the county.

35 new cases reported, which includes 10 in San Luis Obispo, only 5 in Paso Robles, 2 each in Atascadero, San Miguel and Cambria.

No deaths reported involving people with corona-virus.

The county remains in the purple tier.

For testing or vaccinations go to the county website, readyslo.org.