The Lock Down & SLO County 12.10.2020

The governor’s new lock down in San Luis Obispo county is creating a lot of controversy. Not everyone agrees with it, including assemblyman Jordan Cunningham. He says it’s unfair to put San Luis Obipso county in with 23 million people in southern California.

Many small businesses agree with assemblyman Cunningham. More than a few are defying the governor’s orders to lock down.

Enforcement of the new stay-at-home orders varies by municipality. Sheriff Ian Parkinson says he will not aggressively investigate violations of the new stay-at-home order. One reason is because he has more pressing crimes to enforce, some of which are the result of the state lock down.

And so the debate continues.