Covid in the County Jail 12.18.2020

One of the worst environments for coronavirus is jails and prisons. San Luis Obispo county sheriff Ian Parkinson says the county jail is doing pretty well managing it, although the outbreaks at state prison’s is preventing them from shipping inmates to state facilities.

As a result, there are a number of convicted or accused murderers on hold at the county jail. The back up is also preventing some convicted criminals from going to the county jail.

So, although the county is managing the impacts of coronavirus, the issues at state prisons is creating some challenges for those trying to manage the situation at the San Luis Obispo county jail.