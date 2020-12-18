Going Back To School 12.18.2020

Most educators and parents agree that distance learning in the public schools is not effective. It’s simply not working for most students. Many students are not learning anything.

At Tuesday’s Paso Robles school board meeting, superintendent Curt Dubost encouraged the district to allow middle school and high school students return to the classroom. The board agreeing to reopen the school on January 11th.

But now there’s push back from the California Teachers Association.

In a letter sent yesterday from the CTA legal department, the Paso Robles public educators urge the district to reconsider this action. The letter says teachers believe it violates the recently agreed to Memorandum Of Understanding regarding hybrid learning. They cite the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

The five page letter concludes, “Please let us know as soon as possible, but no later than Monday December 21st, that the district will not proceed with its scheduled resumption of general instruction in secondary schools on January 11th. Please be advised that the Paso Robles public educators reserves all rights in this respect and will not hesitate to exercise them.”

It’s signed by the attorney representing Paso Robles public educators.