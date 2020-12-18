Recall Gavin Newsom 12.18.2020

The effort to recall governor Gavin Newsom is gaining momentum statewide. The growing momentum because of fear the governor is going to put more businesses out of operation and people out of work.

Ann Dunsmore is with Rescue California, says rescue California has helped with the recall effort, but the reason it’s working is because of all the volunteers.

Ann Dunsmore says the recall effort has gathered about half the signatures needed to recall the governor. The deadline to gather the signatures is in March.