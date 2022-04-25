Crash Victim Identified 04.25.2022

The Monterey county sheriff’s office identifies the driver of a vehicle which crashed and went over the side of highway one near Big Sur.

He’s 92-year-old John Wheatley of Castro Valley. He died in the single car crash on highway one between Salmon Creek and Soda Springs.

The vehicle landed 700 feet down a cliff between highway one and the Pacific ocean near Gorda Mountain road.

The sheriff’s office received a call back on April 9th. But it took time to reach the vehicle and to identify the crash victim, because they had to notify his next of kin.