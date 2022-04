The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s department identifies the man whose body was found along highway 46 east in Whitley Gardens one week ago. He’s 47-year-old Adrian Reyna of Wasco.

The body was found Sunday afternoon, April 17th on the side of highway 46 and Estrella road. He disabled car was located about five miles away. No foul play is suspected. An autopsy will be conducted later this week to ascertain how Reyna died.