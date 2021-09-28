Crime Wave 9.28.2021

With the CHP helicopter flying over Atascadero and San Miguel over the weekend, it appeared that the north county yesterday, experienced a crime wave. We learn today, it was all just one man- 20-year-old Carlos Chavez of Paso Robles.

On Saturday night, a juvenile was robbed of his back pack at gun point in the area of Morro road and Curbaril avenue in Atascadero.

Sunday morning, another robbery occurred on south El Camino Real. The suspect fled on foot and disappeared. About this time, a second victim reported being robbed at gunpoint just before the first victim. Both robbery victims described the same suspect. A police search failed to locate the elusive robber in an apartment complex on south El Camino Real.

Further investigation revealed the suspect in the armed robbery cases to be 20-year-old Carlos Chaves, who was arrested by Paso Robles police for a shooting in Paso Robles man.

So, yes, there was a wave of criminal activity over the weekend, but it was all committed by one suspect, and he’s in custody on attempted murder and various other charges. Chavez was once a student at Lewis Middle School in Paso Robles.