Critical Race Theory 6.24.2021

People are still talking about the heated Paso Robles school board meeting Tuesday night during which the board heard over an hour of testimony related to the teaching of critical race theory in the classroom.

The lengthy public testimony began with a democrat operative from San Luis Obispo who served on the San Luis Coastal school board.

School board president Chris Arend wrote the proposed resolution, banning critical race theory.

Trustee Nate Williams weighs in on the proposal to ban critical race theory.

Assistant superintendent Jennifer Gaviola denounced the resolution in a convoluted way. She said the school board should focus on other issues.

Superintendent Dr. Dubost repeated at the meeting that no decision would be rendered Tuesday night.

At the end of the meeting, no decision was made. We’ll see if the resolution banning critical race theory is put on the agenda for the meeting in July, but it’s clear some board members oppose banning it, and some administrators also oppose a ban against critical race theory in the Paso Robles school district.