CubeSat Inducted into Space Tech Hall of Fame 03.04.2022

CubeSat, a miniature satellite technology co-created at Cal Poly, will be inducted into the Space Technology Hall of Fame.

The induction will take place during the 37th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs on April 4-7th.

Jordi Puig-Suari, a former Cal Poly aerospace engineering professor, created the CubeSat platform with now-retired Stanford University professor Bob Twiggs.

Ryan Nugent, Director of the CubeSat Lab said “CubeSat was born at Cal Poly with Professor Jordi Puig-Suari back in 1999,” “It was his brainchild, but it was undergraduate and graduate students that really created the standard. ”It’s really on their shoulders why this has made it to the Space Technology Hall of Fame.

CubeSats have become a common feature of space missions launched from Earth. They’re also regularly launched from the International Space Station.

According to Nugent, the labs started with just ten students when CubeSat was first being developed. Now, more than 100 students work on the satellites.

To find out more about the invention, you can visit the website www.polysat.org.