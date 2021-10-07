Curt Dubost 10.07.2021

This week, Paso Robles superintendent Curt Dubost disciplined some students for removing rainbow banners in district classrooms. Dubost saying some students removed a rainbow flag from a classroom, took it to a restroom, and vandalized it.

Dubost says the district takes seriously, tolerance for all persons.

Earlier this week, an angry parent of a former student conducted his own solo protest outside the district office. The man held a sign proclaiming Fire Dubost. He walked along Niblick road in front of the district office for several hours Tuesday.

He told KPRL he was the father of a daughter who graduated from Paso Robles high school last spring. He said he was upset the way his daughter was treated. The young woman is now a student at Humboldt State University.