Governor Gavin Newsom 10.07.2021

This week in Fresno, governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation that is part of a $124 billion dollar package for public schools. The package includes universal preschool for four year-olds. It also expands dual immersion language programs. And it provides seed money for college savings accounts for millions of students.

The package will give public schools the highest level of state school funding in California’s history.

Newsom signed the legislative package Tuesday in a ceremony at Fresno’s Sunset Elementary School. That’s a dual-immersion school.

Newsom’s plan calls for spending $10 million to expand dual language immersion programs.

One analyst said, “Mucho dinero para los ninos.

Muchos votos para el patron.”