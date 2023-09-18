DA Dow Announces Newsom Reversed Parole Board’s Decision 9.18.2023

The San Luis Obispo county district attorney’s office announced on Friday that governor Gavin Newsom granted district attorney Dan Dow’s request earlier that week.

Dan Dow requested for Newsom to reverse the decision of the parole board, which would release one of five convicted defendants for the Dystiny Myers case. Jason Greenwell was convicted of second-degree-murder for the killing of 15-year-old Myers in 2010, who has served nearly 13 years of his minimum 15-year-sentence.

The district attorney’s office says this is the second time the parole board has granted release to Greenwell, and the second time governor Newsom has reversed their decision.

The district attorney’s office says Dan Dow is committed to ensuring that the impact of the crime on the victims and survivors is not forgotten, and is properly considered at every stage of the criminal proceeding.