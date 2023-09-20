DAC Applications for Paso School District Now Being Accepted 9.20.2023

The Paso Robles school board of trustees is currently accepting applications for a district advisory committee.

The committee will review enrollment projections, district capacity, and discuss the future of the dual immersion program to provide a recommendation regarding potential school closure and/or the growth of the dual immersion program.

The DAC will meet eight times during the next four months.

Applications will be accepted until September 23rd, and can be found at: pasoschools.org/dacapplication.