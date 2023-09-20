Newsom Signs Bill to Provide Funds for Dam Safety 9.20.2023

Late last week governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 104, part of which will provide 17 million dollars in funding for dam safety projects at Nacimiento and San Antonio reservoirs.

The California department of water resources, division of safety of dams initiated a state-wide reassessment of dams and found Nacimiento and San Antonio to have deficiencies.

The funds allocated will allow for the rehabilitation of the Nacimiento “plunge pool” over the next four years, and the design and permitting of a replacement spillway at San Antonio over the next two.