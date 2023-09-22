Daily Closures on San Simeon Rd During Repairs 9.22.2023

San Simeon Creek road will be closed periodically between Monday, September 25th, through Friday, October 20th, according to the San Luis Obispo county public works department.

The closure times will be from 7 in the morning until noon, and then 1 in the afternoon until 5 in the evening. The closure is to repair road damages caused by the storms earlier this year.

Portions of the road have been washed out, increasing the risk of being completely impassable during the incoming winter. The public works department says work is being completed now before the rainy season to protect the roadway from further damage.