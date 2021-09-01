Dan Dow 9.01.2021

The events in Afghanistan this past week hit home with people in our community who served there, or served elsewhere in the US military.

District attorney Dan Dow says too many people have forgotten why the US went in to Afghanistan 20 years ago.

On Saturday, September 11th, Patriots Day, a celebration will be held at the sunken gardens in Atascadero to honor veterans and first responders. Atascadero mayor Heather Moreno will speak. There will also be two bands, and the Atascadero high school choir.

For more information, go to visitatascadero.com.