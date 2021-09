San Luis Obispo county is again mandating the use of face coverings in all indoor public places.

The health officer order goes into effect at 12:01 am on September 1, 2021.

It applies to people who are unvaccinated as well as those who are vaccinated.

At yesterday’s news conference, county health officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said the covid-19 surge has continued to accelerate in the county with 3,543 cases reported in August compared to just 163 cases in June.