Davis Suspect Arrested 05.08.2023

A suspect arrested in Davis after two fatal stabbings and one injury.

21-year-old Carlos Dominguez of Oakland was arrested. He’s now being held at the Yolo county jail.

The Davis police chief calls him a serial killer. He says all three stabbings are linked to the suspect. Detectives are still investigating a motive for the attacks.

Dominguez was a biology student at the university, but was “separated for academic reasons.”

When he was arrested, he was carrying a large knife in his backpack.

Dominguez was born in El Salvador, but graduated from Castlemont high school in Oakland where he was captain of the football team. He was living in a rented home in Davis at the time of the murders.