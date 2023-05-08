County Population 05.08.2023

The population of San Luis Obispo county declined slightly in 2022.

Atascadero saw the smallest decline in population of any city in the county. The population in A-town declined by 0.3% to 30,206 people.

Paso Robles declined 1%. The population declined by 1% or 317 people, to 30,692 people.

The largst decline was in Morro Bay, where the population dropped by 1.3% to 10,275.

The only city which saw a population increase was San Luis Obispo, which saw an increase of 1.1%. Although, part of that increase was do to increased numbers of people living in tiny houses and tents in the city of San Luis Obispo.