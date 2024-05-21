Deadline For Paso Robles Parking Refunds Approaching 5.21.2024

The deadline for requesting a refund for parking fees in Paso Robles is approaching.

The city first began offering refunds in February this year, and are available for customers who were charged for paid parking through fee or citation between February 6, 2023 and February 6, 2024.

Customers must fill out a form, submit documentation, sign a waiver, and demonstrate through a credit card charge or other mechanism that they paid for or were cited for parking in that timeframe.

The deadline to submit the form to the Paso Robles police department is Friday, May 24th at 5 pm. The form can be submitted via email, mail, or in-person as outlined in the form.