Assault With a Deadly Weapon in Atascadero 5.21.2024

The Atascadero police department released a statement of an incident that took place yesterday morning.

Police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 6700 block of El Camino Real. The release says they arrived to find a 16-year-old male suffering from a laceration to his left forearm. Police say that the investigation led them to believe the injury resulted from an altercation between the victim and an adult male over a stolen bicycle.

The victim received medical treatment, and officers later located the suspect matching the description on the 5700 block of El Camino Real.

39-year-old Markus Hales of Atascadero was apprehended without incident, and was transported to the San Luis Obispo county jail and booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is still ongoing.