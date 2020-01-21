Debbie Arnold Debate 1.21.2020

The debates for supervisorial candidates continue tomorrow in San Luis Obispo.

Supervisor Debbie Arnold to debate progressive challenger Ellen Beraud at the County Government Center in the Board Chambers located at 1055 Monterey street in SLO, from 6 pm to 8 pm.

This debate is sponsored by New Times, so Ellen’s progressive supporters are expected to turn out in force.

Progressives are registering large numbers of Cal Poly students, and that will continue as late as election day, to turn out the vote for progressive Ellen Beraud. Opponents say Ellen is getting a lot of money from people in the cannabis industry.