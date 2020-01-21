Paso Robles City Council 1.21.2020

Paso Robles city council meets tonight at the library conference room.

The council will proclaim this week, School Choice Week. The council will receive a presentation from Travel Paso. They’ll likely mention the recent recommendation by the New York Times, that people visit Paso Robles as one of the top 52 destinations in the world for 2020.

Also tonight, Freida Berman will give her report on ongoing capital projects.

In public hearings, the council will discuss one half million dollars in repairs to Jardine road. A resolution would authorize staff to prepare an agreement with San Luis Obispo county to perform repairs. Jardine road residents are encouraged to provide input.

The city council meets at six thirty this evening at the library conference room. You can hear tonight’s meeting live here on am 1230 KPRL.