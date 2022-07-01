Debbie Peterson 07.01.2022

The Happiest Corruption – Sleaze, Lies and Suicide in a California Beach Town.

Former Grover Beach mayor Debbie Peterson says she wrote the book to prevent the kind of corruption she saw in the south county.

The first part of her recommendations is critical. How do community members spot corruption? Debbie Peterson says, first you have to ask yourself if it passes the smell test / does it look like corruption? For instance, why did the Paso Robles school district spend over two million dollars on a swimming pool for the high school….BUT there’s still no pool? Not even a hole in the ground.

Or why are there so many short term rentals in Paso Robles when most other tourist towns like Paso Robles ban them in residential zones? Does it have anything to do with the fact that the council members own short term rentals themselves?

The book is: The Happiest Corruption.

