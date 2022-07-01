Fourth of July Events 07.01.2022

This is a three day fourth of July weekend coming at you, but the first event occurs tomorrow night in Atascadero. That’s the Saturday night Concert in the Park. The Rockin B’s tomorrow evening from 6:30-8:30. Julie Beaver and her band.

Then, the fourth of July events begin early Monday with the Pancake Breakfast at the Templeton fire department. The parade begins at ten Monday morning in downtown Templeton.

Atascadero hosts its annual fourth of July music festival Monday at Atascadero lake park. That’s from 4-8 Monday.

And Paso Robles puts on the fire works show at Barney Schwartz park Monday evening, but activities for kids begin at two Monday afternoon.

Hope you have a great fourth of July in the north county.