Diablo Canyon 04.17.2023

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is coming to San Luis Obispo county May 3rd to talk about the continued operation of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.

The meeting will be held from 6-9 on the evening of May 3rd at the county supervisors council chambers.

PG and E was planning to shut down the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in 2024 and 2025.

The governor intervened and passed senate bill 846, which provides $1.4 billion dollars to fund the nuclear power plants license renewal to stay open through the year 2030.