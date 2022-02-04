Diablo Canyon Open 02.04.2022

Another group tells the governor to keep open the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.

A group of 75 scientists, academics and entrepreneurs sending a letter to the governor urging him to find a way to keep the plant open.

The reason is obvious. The nuclear power plant provides carbon-free, clean electricity. Diablo Canyon provides about 9% of the state’s electricity.

Dr. Steven Chu is the former US secretary of energy under the Obama administration. He’s also a Nobel Laureate. Yesterday, he and 75 others, sent a letter to the governor asking to keep the nuclear power plant operating.

The governor is planning to shut down the power plant in 2025. Which will have a major impact on energy availability and air quality of the state of California.