Paso Robles School District 02.04.2022

The Paso Robles school board is holding a study session tomorrow morning at the district office on Niblick road.

The intent is to discuss elementary and middle school boundaries and program location. For instance, where should the bi-lingual program be located? Should it remain at Georgia Brown school?

Other issues hang over the school board, like the tentative agreement with teachers to give them a 4% pay raise, but there’s still no agreement with classified employees. Those are the office workers, janitors, maintenance people, and non-teaching employees. Chris Bausch says the cost of living adjustment plays a big role in determining how much school employees are paid.

Again, the study session for elementary and middle school boundaries is tomorrow at the Paso Robles school district office on Niblick road in Paso Robles.