Distracted Driving Awareness Month 04.04.2024

April is distracted driving awareness month, and the Paso Robles police department says it will be actively looking for drivers throughout the month who are in violation of the state’s hands-free cell phone law.

More than 74% of drivers in a 2023 California statewide public opinion survey say that driving because of texting was their biggest safety concern. Current law states that drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle, even when stopped at a red light.

The Paso Robles police department says this is punishable in a fine, and a point being added to a driver’s record if violated a second time within 36 months of the first. Commander Tod Rehner of the Paso Robles police department said: “Even a moment of inattention or a quick glance at the phone can lead to serious consequences. Let’s get off our apps and keep our eyes on the road.”

Funding for distracted driving enforcement is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.