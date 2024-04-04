Environmental Group Files Lawsuit Against DOE Regarding Diablo Canyon 04.04.2024

The environmental group, Friends of the Earth, filed a lawsuit against the department of energy for its $1 billion package to keep Diablo Canyon running.

Friends of the Earth argued that PG&E failed to conduct a proper analysis on the risks of Diablo Canyon, saying that a more than 50-year-old environmental analysis was used for its final environmental impact statement.

Friends of the Earth claims that this fails to recognize the risks of earthquakes and the impacts of climate change, such as increased flood and other hazardous conditions.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday, April 2nd in the US District court for the central district of California.