Ditas Esperanza spoke early this week about the road work on Dry Creek Road.

The city is going to repave that road. They are also installing new sewer lines, particularly to accommodate one family compound on that street which is producing a lot of effluent. They are also putting in conduit for future fiber optics.

This work is underway between Airport road and the Estrella Warbirds Museum.

But Ditas says there is also road work in downtown Paso Robles.