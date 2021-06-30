Dora Carey 6.30.2021

This week, we’re talking with Dora Carey, a north county resident who grew up in Romania in the 70’s and 80’s.

Dora says many people she’s met in the north county do not understand how life is under socialism.

Dora says the government taught school kids that socialism was fair and equitable, but she saw early on that it wasn’t working that way.

Dora’s father was a child when the communists took over in the late 40’s. She says the first two things the government took away from the people of Romania were gold and guns.

More on that tomorrow.