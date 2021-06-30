Federal Money 6.30.2021

Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara announcing his district will receive about 20 million dollars in president Joe Biden’s, “Invest in America Act”.

It’s part of the president’s jobs plan. Of the $20 million dollars earmarked for congressman Carbajal’s district, $11 million dollars will go to Santa Barbara county to fund the highway 101 corridor project. That’s between Santa Barbara and Montecito.

$5 million will go to San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority to buy 11 battery-electric buses to replace diesel-powered buses in the city of San Luis Obispo.

And $4 million will go to the San Luis Obispo council of governments, SLOCOG, to build a non motorized multi-use path along highway one connecting Morro Bay and Cayucos.

Nothing allocated for the north county, but you are encouraged to enjoy that multi-use path along highway one with a great view of the rock and three stacks in Morro Bay. That will be open in a few years, if all goes as planned.