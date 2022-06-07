Double Parking Fees 06.07.2022

The city of San Luis Obispo is planning to double parking fees in the city. That is in addition to doing away with one hour free parking.

The city wants to raise fees to $3 or $4 per hour, however, that depends on the location. Downtown next to the Mission may be more expensive. The intent is to generate enough money to build an additional parking structure at the corner of Palm and Nipomo streets. That would be the fourth parking structure in downtown.

The concern is that people may be driven away from downtown San Luis Obispo. Which is the same concern for downtown Paso Robles, that the parking fees are driving away customers, particularly people who live in the north county.

The decision in each city will be decided by the city council in each respective city.