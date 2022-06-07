Paso Robles City Council 06.07.2022

Paso Robles city council to meet tonight.

The mayor will present a proclamation for Juneteenth, and another for Amateur Radio week. Fire chief Jonathon Stornetta will provide an emergency notification systems update.

The council will conduct a public hearing on the use of military equipment, ostensibly for police.

They will also conduct a public hearing for the renewal of the Paso Robles tourism improvement district.

And a hearing on Short-Term Rental Ordinance 1082, to amend the zoning code regulating short-term rentals. Most cities ban short term rentals in residential zones, but not Paso Robles. There are an estimated 365 short term rentals in Paso Robles.

The council will also discuss an agreement for the next phase of the Spaceport license application.

The meeting gets underway at 6:30 at the library conference room.