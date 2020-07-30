Dr. Curt Dubost Describes Paso Schools Reopening 7.30.2020

Paso Robles Schools Superintendent Dr. Curt Dubost talked to parents Wednesday evening about what to expect when schools reopen August 20th. Dr. Dubost appeared with Nate Maas of the Paso Robles Schools District in a weekly conversation on YouTube. The superintendent said that school will reopen with distance learning. He says that he received on Wednesday from the county health officer clarification about a waiver to reopen some elementary schools earlier. Although the district will pursue the waiver, he does not expect it to affect the reopening of some schools earlier than September.

Dr. Curt Dubost and Nate Maas are conducting a conversation with other school district leaders every Wednesday at 6:00 pm. Those conversation yesterday included Ashley Aiello, the District Nurse and Director of Culinary, Joey Vaughn. The conversation can be viewed on Youtube, https://youtu.be/FyiZfWgwLpw.