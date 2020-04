A painting by Vincent Van Gogh was stolen from a Dutch museum in an overnight smash and grab theft.

The museum was closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam says the painting was “the Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in spring 1884”

The museum houses the collection of an American couple, William and Anna Singer. The general director of the museum says he’s “angry, shocked and sad” about the theft.