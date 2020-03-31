Arrests in Paso Robles 3.31.2020

Three people were arrested on suspicion of car theft over the weekend in Paso Robles.

Paso Robles police got reports of an attempted burglary around five Saturday morning. A resident heard his garage door opening and saw a man trying to get into his car. He saw a man getting into the passenger seat of a black Ford Edge with a juvenile in the back seat.

Police found that car and conducted a traffic stop, but the car sped off as the officer approached. Police found the car later on a residential street, and saw the suspects fleeing on foot. The getaway vehicle was reportedly stolen out of Shafter and the license plates stolen from another vehicle in Paso Robles. The three suspects were caught and arrested a few hours later. Another suspect was found later at Walmart.

The adults are identified as 26-year-old Ricardo Magana, 24-year-old Christina Rogers, and 26-year-old Joel Nunez. The 16-year-old suspect has not been identified.

Paso Robles police are asking for the public’s help.